Si Schorr: Let's work together to achieve the common goal of the RTA

As the Regional Transportation Authority completes the 15th year of implementation of its 20-year regional transportation plan, the RTA is doing its job. Having served as the founding chair of the RTA, I can attest that this regional organization is complying with the state legislation and policies set by the RTA Board.
In fact, establishing the RTA was something our communities saw as an opportunity to manage growth. Nearly 25,000 people were moving into our region annually in the early 2000s. Several transportation initiatives had failed in previous years, and we needed a solution to address our transportation challenges.
By coming together as one – with one vote per RTA Board member – we valued the importance of everyone working together as equal partners.
The end goal, after all, was and is for everyone to travel safely and efficiently in our region. Each RTA member jurisdiction wants that for their residents. The RTA plan is indeed a plan for the people.
Prior to voter-approval of the 2006 RTA plan, our region experienced a lack of perceived government transparency and trust. The RTA worked hard then to invite a diverse group of citizens to have a seat at the table. We needed to hear their views on transportation needs and not rely only on the governments’ perspectives.
Priority needs addressed were reducing congestion and improving regional mobility, safety and multimodal options. The 35 roadway projects listed in the 2006 ballot were among the projects prepared and proposed by the respective jurisdictions and ultimately selected by the citizens’ committee for the draft plan.
Pavement preservation, for example, was not a priority need at that time. Citizens regionwide validated transportation priorities through an extensive public input process before the 2006 vote.
A collaborative and public-driven approach helped us put our respective differences aside and encouraged us to work together at all levels — elected officials, jurisdiction staff and the community — to focus on the end goal and, above all, to respect the publicly driven process and each other.
Prior to the final approval by the RTA Board, a testament to the process is that all governing bodies of RTA members unanimously endorsed the draft plan.
And the effort led to a resounding success. On May 16, 2006, Pima County voters overwhelmingly supported the plan by a historic 3-2 margin.
This coming together paid off and we see the benefits today. The RTA established trust and transparency and has since delivered more than 880 projects across the region. The RTA continues to deliver on its promise to spend the RTA funds for projects shown on the ballot.
To date, the RTA has invested more than $1.3 billion in transportation improvements and leveraged more than $1 billion from other federal, state and local resources to create and sustain jobs and improve our economy, particularly during the aftermath of the Great Recession in 2008.
A regional plan requires a collaborative regional approach. The establishment of the RTA was an important regional turning point, and I continue to endorse a publicly driven project selection process to guide plan development.
While the RTA remains the largest contributor of dollars toward regional projects, the RTA also has a finite budget driven by revenues of the RTA’s half-cent excise, or sales, tax.
Although not every desire for the next RTA plan will be met, what’s important is that a new plan offers a balance of projects across the region that support transportation safety and reliability for all users of our transportation system, and supports economic vitality.
In the current environment, sitting at the same table to work together to achieve a common goal is paramount, and a precedent-setting way to solve cross jurisdictional challenges.
SL “Si” Schorr is a Senior Partner with Lewis Roca LLP and has been engaged in Arizona state and local governance over the past 60 years. Most recently he was Chairman of the Arizona State Transportation Board and Founding Chair of the Regional Transportation Authority of Pima County.