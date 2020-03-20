Southern Arizona Grantmakers: Amid virus crisis, here's how we can help our community's nonprofits

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Over the past week, we have all been thinking about how to support our community during the COVID-19 crisis. While the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt in the months ahead, the following are ways you can respond today to support our community.
Contact your favorite nonprofit
According to a recent survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, 80% of nonprofits have been affected by the pandemic. No category of nonprofits has been immune to the effects of COVID-19, whether it’s animal welfare, the arts, food assistance or services for older adults.
The best way to provide immediate help is to contact your favorite nonprofit and ask about their needs and priorities. With 40% of nonprofits seeing a reduction in volunteer assistance, immediate needs may include volunteers, in-kind donations of products or services, and direct cash gifts.
Donate the cost of your event or performance ticket
Over these last few days, numerous performances and events have been canceled throughout Tucson. A great way to support an organization that canceled an event is to turn your purchased tickets into a donation rather than asking for a refund. Simply call the venue or nonprofit to make your gift.
Arizona Gives Day is coming up on April 7, and early giving started on Tuesday, March 17. Give to your favorite charity from the safety and comfort of your home and provide additional funds to the Arizona Gives Emergency Relief Fund for nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Learn about and share community resources
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is creating a resource page at www.cfsaz.org/covid19 that will be updated daily with the different community initiatives and resources available to provide immediate and longer-term assistance. If you hear about a resource not included on this page, please email us at news@cfsaz.org so we can continue to learn together during this time of community need.
Arizona Grantmakers Forum is the statewide network that connects, educates and advocates for Arizona philanthropy. With more than 80 organizations and nearly 400 philanthropy professionals in our membership, we turn connections into partnerships, knowledge into practice and advocacy into positive change for Arizona communities.
Arizona Grantmakers’ Southern Arizona network is made up of foundations, businesses and government agencies that make charitable contributions to nonprofits in Southern Arizona. To learn more, visit www.azgrantmakers.org.
As representatives of Arizona Grantmakers Forum’s Southern Arizona network, we want to assure you that we are working together at this time to respond quickly to this ever-evolving pandemic’s impact to nonprofits and the communities we collectively serve.
Wendy Erica Werden is chair of Southern Arizona Grantmakers.