Star Editor: Here's why your Star looks different these days

If you read the Arizona Daily Star in print or via our electronic edition, you may have noticed that it looks a little different recently.

Our pages now use new fonts intended to increase readability. And they are laid out by a central Lee Enterprises design center, staffed by expert award-winning designers — including some who used to work here.

From Tucson, we write and edit local stories, take photographs and select national and international stories. We can choose from a budget of wire stories offered by Lee’s national desk or we can choose different stories that we think would interest Tucson readers.

We also continue to set daily priorities for each edition, deciding on which page — and where on each page — each local, national and international story should appear.

When we want to add local context to a story or edit it specifically for Tucson, we of course will continue to do that — we actually plan to do more of that going forward. But we also can choose national and international stories already edited by Lee’s national desk, letting us focus our local resources on covering local news.