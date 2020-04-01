Star Editorial Board: Filling out your census form will help ensure that our community gets what it deserves

The following is the opinion and analysis of the Star’s Editorial Board:
During the time of COVID-19, life has become simpler (by necessity) as the amount of information and data has become almost overwhelming. It’s easy, then, to forget that one of the most important civic duties we undertake officially begins April 1: 2020 Census Day.
“By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census,” according to the official 2020 Census website. “When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.”
It comes not a moment too soon. That’s why the Arizona Daily Star is encouraging our readers to fill out the 2020 Census survey as soon as possible.
At a time when communities are coming together to aid those in need, the Census is a reminder that our system of government works best when all of us are counted.
Not only does the census ensure equal representation in Congress, proportional to a state’s population, it assures individuals their voice is counted.
Additionally, the data collected helps with the apportionment of federal dollars for projects in infrastructure, early childhood education, medical care and so much more.
It’s also worth noting that with an accurate count, the state of Arizona stands to gain a new seat in Congress, further providing the state with more political capital and influence.
Census forms and your 2020 Census ID, which are needed to help verify online submissions, should have arrived sometime in March by mail at your place of residence. You’ll need to fill out the form in one of three ways.
Luckily, this year, there are more options than ever to make sure your presence is known. Just like always, you can mail your census form by sending the paperwork back in the provided envelope.
You can also call 844-330-2020 to complete the survey in one of 14 different languages, including English.
Finally, you can submit your 2020 Census survey online at my2020census.gov, and your Census ID will be used to verify your identity.
The information you provide is private and won’t be used for anything but compiling demographic data.
You won’t even be asked your name, just how many people reside at your place of residence.
Now is the time to show just how strong the Tucson and Pima County communities are by making this civic duty a necessity.
Let every person be counted.
The Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board includes President and Publisher John D’Orlando, Editor Jill Jorden Spitz, Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and Opinion writer Edward Celaya. Cartoonist David Fitzsimmons is not part of the Editorial Board.
