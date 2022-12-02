Star editorial board: Recall Cochise County Supervisors Judd and Crosby

The following is the opinion and analysis of the Star’s editorial board:

Cochise County voters should fire Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.

Judd and Crosby chose to listen to snake-oil salesmen, rather than pay attention to professionals employed by the county and state. They are leaning on the “I’m just asking questions” excuse to delay certifying the election results, presumably to signal to election deniers that they remain on their side. But the gambit by Judd and Crosby carelessly jeopardizes the votes of 47,000 Cochise County residents, most of whom, like Judd and Crosby, are Republicans.

They are using absurd claims that vote-tabulating machines were not certified, despite having been shown documentation that the machines were, in fact, certified. They seem to believe their job description includes conducting a full-blown investigation of the machines. Even if that were true, it would mean they failed in their duties. They could have learned how the machines operate and the process for certifying them long before now. After all, the Nov. 8 election has been on the calendar for quite some time.

They are disregarding Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican, who told them what they are doing is contrary to Arizona law. Instead of listening to his advice, they considered hiring the lawyer who represented the Cyber Ninjas to help them fight a twisted, unnecessary legal battle.

They shirked their responsibility and now Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has to pick up the slack to make sure a batch of majority-Republican votes are counted. Thankfully, a judge ordered the supervisors on Thursday to sign off on the county’s election results by the end of the day.

Former Arizona Attorney General Terry Goddard, a Democrat, and former Maricopa County Attorney Richard Romley, a Republican, suggested the Cochise County supervisors should be charged with a crime. McIntyre said he already was looking at what crimes Judd and Crosby may have committed.

Criminal charges worry us. If an elected official took a bribe, used their office for personal gain, or committed some other egregious offense, then by all means file charges. But we shouldn’t encourage filing charges for political decisions. We already have a remedy for that kind of thing: Cochise County voters should start the process to recall Judd and Crosby. If that is too much for voters, then reasonable Republicans living in Cochise County should say “enough is enough” and start thinking about running against Judd and Crosby.

As much as Judd and Crosby focus on asking questions about voting machines, it looks to us like they are simply playing their role in a drama that has nothing to do with Cochise County elections equipment. Their decision to delay certifying the election results is tied to the kerfuffle over voting machines in Maricopa County, which is tied to lies told by candidates for statewide office this November, which in turn are tied to bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The printing problems in Maricopa County on election day came after Herculean efforts by county officials to make sure every voter could cast their ballot. Their mistakes came despite their best efforts. That is not the case in Cochise County. This is willful. Judd and Crosby are deliberately choosing to undermine democracy.