Star Opinion: Candidate and proposition endorsements recap

The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board published our endorsements of candidates and ballot propositions in the Nov. 3 general election when early ballots were mailed out in early October.
We offer endorsements not to tell people how to vote, but to provide readers more information about candidates and propositions as they make their own decisions. Readers tell us they find them valuable as they weigh candidates, and we take our public service mission seriously.
The Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board is comprised of President and Publisher John D’Orlando; our top newsroom leader, Editor Jill Jorden Spitz; Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen; and Opinion writer and producer Edward Celaya. Cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons is part of the Opinion team, but is not part of the Editorial Board.
The Editorial Board and the Star’s news reporters and editors operate independently of each other.
Here are the endorsement recaps:
PRESIDENT: Joseph R. Biden (D) is, without a sliver of doubt, the best choice for president in this election.
As an Editorial Board we seek to find shared ground with candidates, to find in their actions or positions points with which we may disagree, but can understand. We know that people can in good faith share an ultimate goal but not agree on how to meet it. That is good governance.
We value thoughtfulness, strategic and clear thinking, common good instead of personal profit, empathy, wisdom, patience and a spirit of public service moved by belief in and adherence to the promise of the United States and our Constitution.
We have tried to find any evidence of these basic values in our current president. Again and again, we have found Donald J. Trump (R) wanting.
The way to stop the damage Trump’s administration has wrought on our economy for working people, public health, the environment, public safety, education system and our credibility as a nation is to elect a responsible, respected and respectable president in Biden.
Biden has described this election as a fight for the soul of our nation, and we agree — and we believe the United States as a country and Americans as individuals will be in far, far better hands with Joseph R. Biden than the alternative.
U.S. SENATE: Mark Kelly (D) is the best choice to serve Arizona in this election, which will decide who completes the remainder of the late John McCain’s Senate term thru 2022.
Martha McSally (R) is running for election to the seat she was appointed to in 2018 after McCain’s death. Her decision to ally closely with President Trump hurt her in 2018 when she ran for Senate and lost, and her continued embrace of Trump doesn’t fit in a state more inclined toward independent thinkers.
Kelly and McSally each have an impressive history of service to our country. Both were fighter pilots in combat, and both describe their military background as a motivation to continue serving their country in elected office. Both describe themselves as bipartisan.
But within these similarities we find a difference:
McSally describes herself as being a fighter her whole life, a fighter now “deployed” to Congress, with Washington, D.C. as her “new battlefield.”
Kelly declines such comparisons. “I don’t look at it like that, not in the slightest. We are all on the same team as Americans. … I would never think of going to Washington in comparison to when I was a combat veteran. It’s a totally different thing. We’re all on the same team. We’re trying to solve some hard problems. You’ve got to do it together. I don’t think any one party, Democrat or Republican, can figure all this stuff out.”
U.S. CONGRESS
District 1: Tom O’Halleran (D) is the best choice for CD 1, which stretches from northern Pima County to the Arizona-Utah border. O’Halleran is the epitome of bipartisan — he served in the state Legislature as a centrist Republican and in Congress as a centrist Democrat. The political parties’ platforms changed over the years but O’Halleran remained constant in his dedication to working for children and seniors, good jobs and a growing economy. Republican Tiffany Shedd is the challenger.
District 2: Ann Kirkpatrick (D) is the best choice to represent this district, which encompasses much of Tucson and southeastern Arizona to the borders with Mexico and New Mexico.
Kirkpatrick faces Republican Brandon Martin. Kirkpatrick reflects the political diversity of CD 2 — a mix of Democrats, Republicans and large number of registered Independents. She sits on the Agriculture and Appropriations House committees and supports the Affordable Care Act, much-needed COVID-19 financial assistance, Indigenous issues and voting rights.
District 3: Raúl Grijalva (D) is the best choice for Congressional District 3, which runs from Tucson to Yuma along the U.S.—Mexico border and north to the Phoenix area. Grijalva has chaired the House Natural Resources Committee since 2016 and is a leader on conservation, public lands and environmental issues. Grijalva embodies the doggedness needed to be effective in Congress, especially during the years Democrats have been the minority party. Republican Daniel Wood is the challenger.
ARIZONA STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES: State Senator: Choose 1 and State Representative: Choose 2
Legislative District 2: House incumbent Rosanna Gabaldon (D) is running for the Arizona Senate, and Senate incumbent Andrea Dalessandro (D) is running for House. Both should be retained at the Legislature. We also endorse Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D) in his bid for reelection to the state House.
Republican Mark Workman is running for state Senate and Deboroah McEwan (R) is running for state House.
Legislative District 9: For the two House seats, the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board endorses Randall “Randy” Friese (D) and Pamela Powers Hannley (D). Both are incumbents with extensive backgrounds in public health, science and medicine — expertise definitely needed in the Arizona Legislature. Brendan Lyons (R) is the challenger for the House race and Victoria Steele (D) is running unopposed for the state Senate.
Legislative District 10: Kirsten Engel (D) has served in the Arizona House and is now running for the state Senate against challenger Justine Wadsack (R). Our endorsement is for Engel, in part for her experience with environmental law.
In the House race, we endorse incumbent Domingo DeGrazia (D) and newcomer Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D). Her advocacy for public education, fueled by involvement on her children’s school site council and PTO, is needed at the Legislature. Michael Hicks (R) and Mabelle Gummere (R) are challengers for the House.
Legislative District 11: We endorse JoAnna Mendoza (D) for Senate against incumbent Vince Leach (R). For the Arizona House, we endorse Felipe R. Perez (D) and incumbent Bret Roberts (R). Mark Finchem (R) is an incumbent running to keep his House seat.
ARIZONA CORPORATION commission
The Arizona Corporation Commission, the five-member commission tasked with regulating the states’ utilities, setting rates and green energy guidelines, has three seats up for grabs this election cycle. Of the eight candidates running (three Democrats, three Republicans, two write-in candidates) the Arizona Daily Star is endorsing Democrats Shea Stanfield and Bill Mundell, along with incumbent Republican Lea Márquez Peterson, who is from Tucson.
PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
In an often contentious and combative contest, the Arizona Daily Star endorses Sheriff Mark Napier (R) to continue in the role of Pima County Sheriff.
While his opponent, former Sheriff Chris Nanos (D), is just as experienced, Napier sets himself apart with his demeanor and understanding of the issues facing both the department and the profession.
Although the administration of the law knows no party, the office of sheriff is partisan in Arizona. However, even running as the Republican candidate, Napier is the more progressive — and better — candidate.
PIMA COUNTY RECORDER: In the race to replace the retiring F. Ann Rodriguez, the Arizona Daily Star endorses Gabriella Cázares-Kelly (D) to be Pima County’s next county recorder. She is running against Benny White (R).
During normal times, the recorder’s office would be a nearly invisible force, but pressures from outside the county have suddenly turned the race for who is ultimately in charge of counting votes into a prime-time election. And Cázares-Kelly is ready for her close-up.
PIMA COUNTY ASSESSOR: We endorse Suzanne Droubie (D) for Pima County Assessor. Her specific experience with appraisals, work as a real estate agent and representing property owners makes her the more qualified for this particular elected position. Jo Ann Sabbagh is the Republican candidate.
PIMA COUNTY TREASURER: Beth Ford (R) is running for her sixth term as Pima County Treasurer and should retain the office. She has been a steady hand in a position. Brian Bickel (D) is the challenger.
PIMA COUNTY SUPERVISORS
District 1: Rex Scott (D) is the best choice to represent this northwest Pima County district that includes Marana and Oro Valley. Scott is a rational, reasonable centrist with a career of public service as a teacher and school principal — positions that require a cool head, smart ideas and the ability to problem solve amid competing interests.
Steve Spain (R), backed by retiring supervisor Ally Miller (R), has shown himself to be a science-denying flame-thrower whose ill-conceived positions and reliance on public personal attacks make him unsuitable to effectively represent a district that is ideologically, demographically and economically diverse.
Scott has demonstrated independence in his positions, a focus on District 1 in his priorities — including his plans on fighting COVID-19 — and his steady leadership is the right fit for a Pima County supervisor.
District 2: We endorse Matt Heinz (D), who has smartly chosen to make his campaign focus the same as his everyday job: health. Ultimately, in perhaps the most uncertain time facing the county in recent memory, Heinz’ background in medicine, coupled with his prior legislative experience, makes him one of the most qualified supervisor candidates on the ballot. Anthony Sizer is the Republican candidate.
District 3: Sharon Bronson (D) is the best choice to represent this vast district. Bronson is deservedly best known for her work on the County’s Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and, on a board with at least three new supervisors, her institutional knowledge will be essential. Gabby Saucedo Mercer (R) is the challenger.
District 4: Steve Diamond (D) is the better choice to represent this large district and strikes us as a common-sense candidate who supports sustainability and science, but is mindful of businesses’ contributions and won’t be a rubber stamp for the Pima County administration.
We value Republican Steve Christy’s business perspective on the board, but we find two of his positions so extreme as to be disqualifying: “Is climate change the fault of man? No, I don’t believe so. I don’t believe man has the capacity to affect Mother Nature in that regard;” and putting political philosophy over public health: “A mask mandate does not coincide with our ability to make our own decisions.”
District 5: Adelita Grijalva (D) is the best choice for this district. Grijalva listens to constituents and centers her problem-solving perspective on those without institutional power, a needed and useful point of view especially when making decisions that affect more than 1 million people. Fernando Gonzales is the Republican candidate.
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 1
This race pits the two candidates who most understand what the position they are running for is and why they want to fill it. The Star endorses veteran Cat Ripley. She and former state legislator Ethan Orr exhibit a genuine love for the college punctuated by different understandings of how to make it more inclusive to all Pima County residents.
TUCSON UNIFIED GOVERNING BOARD
The Arizona Daily Star endorses Adam Ragan, Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah and Natalie Luna Rose to be the next Tucson Unified School District Governing Board members.
With no incumbent members running in this year’s election, new faces abound. All three candidates endorsed by the Star from the six-person field on the ballot would be first-time TUSD board members, a trait shared by all the candidates.
However, all three bring a wealth of life experience and unique insight to the position that will be sorely needed on a board known for infighting and intransigence and that will be facing a pandemic and all of the ancillary issues that arise from it.
Sadie Shaw, Nick Pierson and Cindy Watson are the other candidates.
PROPOSITION 207
We support Prop. 207, which would make it legal for adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, with added guidelines for quantities of marijuana concentrates and derivatives, like brownies or syrups. Additionally, adults could also grow up to six plants in their home, with a max of 12 plants for a residence containing two or more persons.
If passed, Prop. 207 would direct the Arizona Department of Health Services to set rules and be the regulatory agency responsible for retail marijuana sales. Those rules would be in place for a mandated June 1, 2021, retail date. All marijuana products would be subject to applicable city and state taxes, as well as a 16% excise tax.
According to a fiscal analysis by the Arizona Legislature, the tax, along with licensing and fees, is expected to raise $166 million once the program is fully established in the next few years.
For Arizonans concerned about the prevalence of marijuana on the streets and in schools, a study out of Washington from the publication Preventative Medicine found that usage rate of younger teens in the state actually decreased, while the rate for older teens stayed nearly the same.
Prop. 207 also takes a preemptive approach to the concern, prohibiting the sale of common candy and gummy edibles that look like children’s vitamins or gummy bears.
Employers can also continue to insist on keeping their workplaces drug-free by requiring drug tests as a barrier for employment, and Prop. 207 does not allow for use of marijuana in public spaces or as an excuse for beating a DUI.
PROPOSITION 208 “INVEST IN ED”
We support Prop. 208. As you think about Prop. 208, known as “Invest in Ed,” ask yourself these financial questions:
Would you become a public school teacher in Arizona today? Would you pursue a career in education, taking on debt for a university degree and state certification, knowing that Arizona public school teachers are paid 31.8% less than their comparable college-educated peers?
Is an Arizona child worth less than a child living in another state? Is your child’s education worth less?
Of course not, we say. But basic economics tells us that what we pay for, we value — and what we value, we’re willing to pay for.
Prop. 208 answers both ends of the equation, increasing the pay for teachers and other classroom-connected educators while limiting the financial cost to those who make $250,000 in taxable (not gross) income for individual, or $500,000 per couple. The vast majority of Arizonans won’t pay anything more.
What’s more, Prop. 208 would help solve Arizona’s chronic teacher shortage. Hundreds of classrooms are headed up by people without a teaching certificate as schools scramble to find qualified teachers to hire. It makes sense to do what we can to make teaching a more attractive and sustainable profession.
PROPOSITION 481
Pima Community College is asking voters to update the amount of money it can spend on students. The answer should be “Yes.”
Prop. 481 doesn’t ask voters for more dollars, but it asks for approval to increase what is known as the “base expenditure limit,” which sets the maximum amount of tax revenues PCC is allowed to spend on operations.
Prop. 481 would increase PCC’s base expenditure limit from roughly $19 million to about $30 million, which is in line with other community college districts in Arizona. This expenditure limit hasn’t been raised since 1979-80.
In simple terms, PCC already has the money but it needs Prop. 481 passed so it can be spent.
Find the Star Editorial Board’s full endorsements at Tucson.com.
