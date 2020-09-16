Star Opinion: Come listen to Pima County Supervisor candidates and our weekly reader chat

It’s election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team will play host to weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, we’ll be joined by candidates vying for the Pima County supervisor position in District 5. The discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m.
All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.
Also scheduled is our weekly Opinion Chat, featuring special guest Rick Wiley, the photo editor at the Arizona Daily Star. That Zoom session will begin at 2 p.m.
If you would like to attend any of these events, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview.
You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
