A belated push from TUSD Board President Adelita Grijalva and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Elias to house migrant families at TUSD’s former Menlo Park and Howenstine campuses is problematic — and not only because one is already leased and occupied by a school for kids on the autism spectrum.
The week started with Pima County and Catholic Community Services announcing Monday that they’d reached an agreement that would allow CCS to use the largely vacant county juvenile detention center as a temporary shelter for families seeking asylum in the United States.
Pima County would fix it up so it would look and feel more like a dorm than a detention center, and guests wouldn’t be locked in. CCS would pay $100 for the lease.
Since January, more than 12,000 people, most from Central American countries, have been hosted by Catholic Community Services in the former Benedictine Monastery at an impressive operation run on donations and primarily volunteer staffing.
The Monastery will close as a shelter at the end of July. The need to find a suitable location is real — and it’s been answered by the proposed agreement between Pima County and Catholic Community Services, which the supervisors are expected to approve Aug. 6.
CCS looked at multiple sites, including what was TUSD’s Hohokam Middle School on the far west side, before deciding the juvenile center was the best for a shelter.
But on Thursday, Grijalva and Elias came forward with their proposal, prompted, Grijalva told the Star, by learning that the Menlo Park site, at 1100 W. Fresno St., would be available.
Except that it’s not available — at least not until December.
Intermountain Academy, a K-12 school for kids on the autism spectrum, leases the property from TUSD. The school serves about 100 students, with a waiting list of more than 100 others.
Paul O’Rourke, vice president for communications of the Intermountain Centers, the human services agency that operates the Academy, said he was “shocked” to learn of the proposal to offer up the campus as a shelter — especially because he’d given two TUSD staffers a walk-through tour on Wednesday, and there was no mention of any potential problem.
Intermountain does plan to move to a larger location, he said, but not before their lease ends in December. They plan to open the school later this summer, as usual.
TUSD confirmed that part of the Howenstine grounds, 555 S. Tucson Blvd., is also under lease.
Dislocating tenants — especially a school — when another shelter site has already been vetted and selected by CCS doesn’t make sense, nor does diverting TUSD employee time or resources to an effort already being handled by the county.
The thought of having migrants staying in any building that includes “detention center” is uncomfortable, given the dehumanizing, dirty and overcrowded conditions migrants are forced to endure in detention centers in Texas.
But Tucson’s situation is vastly different. We are a welcoming community with a track record of assisting the migrant families on their journeys to family or sponsors across the country. We’ve embraced them in a former monastery, and we will embrace them in a former detention facility.
A building’s name, architecture and prior purpose should not be more important than the good that can come from its reinvention and the very human needs it can serve.