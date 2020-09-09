Star Opinion: Help us interview candidates for Legislative District 10 today

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team is shifting the focus of its weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, we will be hosting candidates running for Arizona’s House of Representatives and Senate in Legislative District 10 at 2 p.m.
Then we’ll be talking with candidates from Legislative District 11 at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Please note the change in time and date.
Sandwiched between those two events will be our regularly scheduled chat featuring Star reporter Tony Davis at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10
All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.
So, if you’d like attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
