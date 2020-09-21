Star Opinion: Join us for fun, informative editorial candidate chats

It’s election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team will play host to weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.
Today, Tuesday, Sept. 22, we’ll be hosting discussions in important countywide positions: Pima County sheriff and treasurer. Those meetings take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 23, the focus will again be on Pima County races. This time, we will host candidates for Pima County Assessor at 11:30 a.m. and Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 3 at 2 p.m.
All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.
If you would like to attend any of these events, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview.
You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation. We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
