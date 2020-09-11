 Skip to main content
Star Opinion: Join us today for a chat with Legislative District 11 candidates
editor's pick

Elections in Pima County

A polling site sign at the Tucson Estates Multi-Purpose Hall on Primary Election Day, Aug. 4, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team is shifting the focus of its weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.

We’ll be talking with candidates from Legislative District 11 at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Please note the change in time and date from previous announcements.

On Monday, Sept. 14 we will host candidates for Board of Supervisors District #1 at 1 p.m. and District #2 at 3 p.m.

All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

The conversation will begin at 2 p.m.

