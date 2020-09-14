 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Star Opinion: Join us today for a pair of chats with candidates for the Pima County Board of Supervisors
editor's pick

Star Opinion: Join us today for a pair of chats with candidates for the Pima County Board of Supervisors

Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

Many officials in states likely to decide the presidential race say they believe they will be ready. But they are also concerned that uncertainty could undermine their efforts.

 Gene J. Puskar / The Associated Press

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team is shifting the focus of its weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.

Today, we’ll be talking with candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors District 1 at 1 p.m. and District 2 at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, we’ll be playing host to at least one candidate in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District at 2:30 p.m. Currently, incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran is scheduled to attend.

All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News