Star Opinion: Join us Wednesday for another Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate chat

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team is shifting the focus of its weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.
All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.
If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session.
The invitations will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
We will update the schedule as more interviews are confirmed.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
3 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #4
Thursday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #5
Monday, Sept. 21
9 a.m. Congressional District #1
10 a.m. Pima Community College Governing Board
2 p.m. Congressional District #2 Brandon Martin
Tuesday, Sept. 22
11 a.m. Pima County Sheriff
2 p.m. Pima County Treasurer
Wednesday, Sept. 23
11:30 a.m. Pima County Assessor
2 p.m. Board of Supervisors #3
Friday, Sept. 25
1 p.m. Congressional District #2 Ann Kirkpatrick
Tuesday, Sept. 29
4 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)
