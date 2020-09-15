 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Star Opinion: Join us Wednesday for another Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate chat

Star Opinion: Join us Wednesday for another Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate chat

Elections

The court ruled the description on Invest in Ed petitions “did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness.”

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion team is shifting the focus of its weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.

Coming Wednesday, Sept. 16, we’ll be talking with candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 4, at 3 p.m., followed on Thursday, Sept. 17, by candidates for District 5.

All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.

Please note: Our previously scheduled chat for today with Arizona’s first Congressional District candidates has been moved to Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. There will be no Zoom chat today.

If you would like to attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News