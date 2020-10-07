Star Opinion: Our picks for Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 3

The Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board is comprised of President and Publisher John D’Orlando, our top newsroom leader Editor Jill Jorden Spitz, Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and Opinion writer and producer Edward Celaya. Cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons is part of the Opinion team, but is not part of the Editorial Board.
The Editorial Board and the Star’s news reporters and editors operate independently of each other.
Congressional District 1: Tom O’Halleran (D) vs. Tiffany Shedd (R)
Tom O’Halleran is the best choice for Congressional District 1, which stretches from northern Pima County to the Arizona-Utah border. It’s a mix of smaller towns, suburbs and rural areas and O’Halleran is running for a third term. O’Halleran is the epitome of bipartisan — he served in the state Legislature as a centrist Republican and in Congress as a centrist Democrat. The political parties’ platforms changed over the years but O’Halleran remained constant in his dedication to working for children and seniors, good jobs and a growing economy.
Congressional District 2: Ann Kirkpatrick (D) vs. Brandon Martin (R)
Ann Kirkpatrick is the best choice to represent Congressional District 2, which encompasses much of Tucson and southeastern Arizona to the borders with Mexico and New Mexico.
Kirkpatrick faces Brandon Martin, a Republican whose stated priorities include, among mainstay issues like veterans and constituent services, abolishing the 16 (federal income tax) and 17 (taking away citizens’ ability to vote for Senators directly) Amendments; and ending “social engineering” and all funding for “transgender programs” in the military.
Kirkpatrick reflects the political diversity of CD 2 — a mix of Democrats, Republicans and large number of registered Independents. She sits on the Agriculture and Appropriations House committees and supports the Affordable Care Act, much-needed COVID-19 financial assistance, Indigenous issues and voting rights.
Congressional District 3: Raúl Grijalva (D) vs. Daniel Wood (R)
Raúl Grijalva is the best choice for Congressional District 3, which runs from Tucson to Yuma along the U.S.—Mexico border and north to the Phoenix area.
Grijalva has chaired the House Natural Resources Committee since 2016 and is a leader on conservation, public lands and environmental issues. He’s also on the Education and Labor Committee and has long fought for high-quality and attainable education from pre-K through college.
He’s held educator roundtables on Zoom to find out what Arizona schools need during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking information from the grass roots to better understand a challenge facing families and educators. Grijalva embodies the doggedness needed to be effective in Congress, especially during the years Democrats have been the minority party.
