Gov. Doug Ducey gave his State of the State address on Monday, and while such speeches tend to be long on vision and short on details, Ducey notably included his Severe Threat Order of Protection plan, which has the potential to increase public safety related to firearms.
The plan, dubbed STOP, would create a way for law enforcement officers, family members or others concerned that a specific person is a lethal threat to ask the courts for an order allowing law enforcement to remove the person’s firearms for up to 21 days while he or she is confined for a mental-health evaluation.
STOP is one part of Ducey’s school-safety plan, and while it doesn’t do enough to improve gun safety, it is an important step — especially coming from a Republican governor in Arizona.
Democrats point out, rightly, that the plan doesn’t require universal background checks for every gun purchase — a measure we also support.
Ducey said he met with students, parents, police, mental-health experts, school officials and others last spring. The group studied the five deadliest school shootings of the past 20 years, looking for ways to prevent future shootings.
The STOP and Ducey’s Safe Arizona Schools plan came from this effort and includes increasing the number of counselors and police on campus, for schools that want them.
Ducey proposed STOP last year, without full support from his fellow Republicans in the Legislature. The state Senate approved the school-safety plan last year, but removed the ability of family members, school counselors or administrations to seek a STOP for a person they consider a threat to themselves or others.
The plan didn’t get a hearing in the House.
Opponents, including state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, who was in the House last year, said he’s concerned about constitutional issues and infringing on the rights of gun owners.
Farnsworth raised concerns that a person could be detained for a mental evaluation based on a complaint; however, Ducey’s plan requires far more than simply making a complaint to the court. Judges already handle involuntary commitments for mental-health evaluations.
The STOP isn’t a cure-all, but increasing gun safety isn’t an all-or-nothing issue. It’s better to work together for something than to accomplish nothing.