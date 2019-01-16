Editor’s note: We’ve received letters to the editor complaining that our congressional representatives have been hard to reach. The office of Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, of CD 2, sent this update Tuesday:

Our district offices are still under renovations, but we welcome your questions and concerns through our Washington, D.C. office until the district offices are operational. You can reach our D.C. office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, by calling (202) 225-2542.

-Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick