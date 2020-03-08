Star readers weigh in on Biden and Sanders

Editor’s note from Sarah Garrecht Gassen: In a Feb. 23 column explaining our endorsement process I asked readers to share who you support in the Democratic primary, and why. The following are some of the responses about the election and the remaining candidates, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden:
- “Sanders — big no. I know from several people in Vermont and D.C. that he’s considered extremely difficult to work with, doesn’t get anything done, lots of big talk, etc., etc. His consistent answer to where’s the money supposed to come from is “there’ll be a tax” — too vague. I also still hold him at least 50% responsible for Trump as he didn’t get out sooner and did not support, or insist his followers support, Hillary Clinton after he finally bowed out. If Russia is supporting him, it’s because they know he cannot beat Trump and it will split the ticket as it did before.
Joe Biden — another no, he’s a nice guy, etc., etc., but I do not believe he can beat Trump and however well he worked with Obama was because of Obama, and I don’t think he can be an effective president.
I am 68 years old, a lifelong Democrat and absolutely do not want a 70-whatever-year-old president. In the end, I will definitely support whoever gets the nomination, as will my husband.
- I will vote for Bernie Sanders. I like his consistency. Bernie is the only candidate who has put his finger on the central problem facing us today — the control of our government by corporate and individual wealth. He has a record of fighting against that. Wealth is not the problem — control of government by wealth is.
Bernie’s campaign is financed by grassroots donors, not by corporate and individual wealth.
This is not Bernie’s first rodeo. He has experience as a mayor, a congressman and a senator. He has won and lost political battles and jumped back on the horse when he fell off. He can articulate his positions because they are well thought out. This gives him the advantage in a debate with Trump.
Bernie genuinely cares about people and about American democracy. His programs reflect that.
Bernie has a depth of character and integrity I do not find in the other candidates, perhaps excepting Elizabeth Warren. They would make a good team.
My dream ticket is Bernie for president and Warren for VP. He has one term then she runs and wins. Or — God forbid — he dies in office (but late in the term) and Warren becomes the first woman president.
He is knowledgeable in domestic and foreign affairs and has been around long enough to know who can do the best job for the American people as he fills positions in his administration.
- I will be voting for Bernie Sanders. I agree with his progressive agenda and am convinced that we need bold new ideas to motivate voters to rally around a candidate capable of defeating Donald Trump.
- I am most aligned with the ideas of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. But I intend to wait until last minute to decide which candidate is best suited to win the general. I am very stressed about the challenge of Democratic voters selecting a candidate who can win the general. That is my sole concern.
- I’m going to vote for a Democrat and that leaves out Bernard Sanders (“democratic socialist”). My sister-in-law in California just had one candidate she would vote for, so she already has. I tell my nephews to vote for the candidate who’d make the best president.
- Any of the candidates would do a better job than the incumbent, and I will vote for whoever it is. My husband likes Sanders and has sent him money, saying his positions don’t change and he has added good changes to many bills. I’m concerned about his ability to work across the aisle, or really with any group whose views don’t align with his. The key fact about the upcoming general election is the Electoral College and the role played by a small number of swing states. The main battle is to win these key states. Almost nothing else counts, though it would be good to have a candidate who could help win House and Senate seats in competitive races. So Democrats should concentrate on the Electoral College and on the voters who will make the difference. Their reasons for voting a certain way may be very different from those of the electorate in the primary.
- Feel the Bern! Medicare for All! Besides which, I believe he can defeat Trump, probably the most dangerous man to American democracy since Aaron Burr.