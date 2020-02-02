Star's Publisher, Editor: Here's how to find late sports scores in the Arizona Daily Star

When the Star’s printing operations moved to Phoenix last May, we told you our deadlines would remain substantially the same because of press availability at the Arizona Republic.
We meant it, and for six months we routinely got late-breaking news and late-night sports scores in the print edition.
But we’ve learned a lot about running our news operation in one place and printing it in another. And among the lessons we’ve learned is that our subscribers place a high value on on-time delivery — and getting in late scores makes that anywhere from very difficult to virtually impossible depending on the night. The day after late games, we routinely received hundreds of complaints about late papers.
So we’ve made the difficult decision to stick with an earlier deadline, at least for the time being. That means you’ll find few final scores from night games in the print edition — but they are still available to you. We report outcomes of every game on Tucson.com and our sports staff is creating extra pages on game nights for our e-edition — available to all subscribers at Tucson.com — with full coverage posted before your newspaper hits your driveway. You can also get news alerts sent to your smart phone’s home screen by downloading our Wildcaster app and you can sign up for our Starting Five email newsletter. Finally, we’re experimenting with breaking-news email newsletters that will deliver scores and analysis quickly to your inbox.
Please be assured that we have not scaled back on our sports coverage at all. In fact, because our reporters aren’t up against the super-tight deadlines they used to face after late games, we are able to get a more comprehensive report in the e-edition than we used to get in print.
We realize these changes are frustrating for some of our loyal print subscribers and we apologize for that. But we are doing what we must to keep the Star strong now and in the future.
We welcome your comments at jspitz@tucson.com and jdorlando@tucson.com.
John D’Orlando is the Star’s president and publisher and Jill Jorden Spitz leads the newsroom as Star editor.