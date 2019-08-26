The Arizona Daily Star serves Tucson, and we do that from right here in the city where we live and work.
Almost every day, I get questions about the Star’s “plans” to move our printing operations to Phoenix and to put our building up for sale.
So here it is: The Star is based in Tucson. Our reporters write stories here, our editors edit stories here, our photojournalists take photos here, our sales representatives sell ads here, our designers lay out pages and create ads here.
The roughly 160 people on our team live in Tucson and are a proud part of this community. Our kids attend Tucson schools and our families attend local houses of worship.
Some of us, like Senior Editor Hipolito Corella and me, were born and raised here. Others, like President and Publisher John D’Orlando and Photojournalist Josh Galemore, moved here recently but dove right into life in the Sonoran Desert.
Yes, we have made changes during this time of consolidation and digital transformation for our industry. First, on May 21 we began sending our finished pages to Phoenix every night, where they are printed at the Arizona Republic and trucked down to a distribution center in Marana for delivery throughout the area.
The move is part of a wide trend in the newspaper industry; it no longer makes sense for two cities within 100 miles of one another to maintain separate multimillion-dollar printing presses.
Second, last week we hung a for-sale sign outside our building at 4850 S. Park Avenue. With the Tucson Citizen gone for a decade, the printing press shuttered and no more need to store giant rolls of newsprint, we use a small fraction of our 220,000-square-foot building. Heating and cooling so much empty space no longer makes sense.
These changes will help keep the Star viable into the future as we shift from our print past to our digital future. The decisions were made here with a sharp focus on how to serve our readers and our advertisers, and the reality is that reducing our physical footprint helps us support a robust news staff.
The Star and its people are based in Tucson and we are dedicated to Tucson. Just like you, this is our home.