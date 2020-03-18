Star staffer: Scripture helps me in this time of uncertainty

The following is the opinion and analysis of the author.
How is the coronavirus affecting me and my family?g
Although my husband and I are in our 30s and not in the “high risk” category to be infected, I have a heart condition, so my underlying issues could make it harder for me to fight a virus if I were to be infected. I also have parents I help care for who are 70 and I would never want to be a cause for infecting them.
So how has this changed our day to day? I work from home already, and I am so appreciative of that, but my husband has a job that he needs to physically be there, so because we are not both able to social-distance, we are trying to make a few changes to keep ourselves in good health both mentally and physically.
Some small changes: Normally we have a hand towel in the bathrooms and the kitchen sink to use when we wash our hands – this has been replaced with paper towels. I spray with Lysol all the frequently touched surfaces daily, like the light switches, door knobs, kitchen cabinet doors, fridge door, stove handle … you get the point. I already have my groceries delivered.
But what about emotionally?
So many suffer with anxiety in our normal everyday life, so that can be heightened during times of crisis — so what are we doing to stay “sane”?
For us our spirituality is what calms and encourages us, so we are keeping up with a regular routine of Bible reading and study. Two scriptures that have been making the biggest impression now are Proverbs 22:3 “The Shrewd one sees the danger and conceals himself, But the inexperienced keep right on going and suffer the consequences” and Isaiah 30:15b “Your strength will be in keeping calm and showing trust.”
These reminded us we need to make smart decisions to protect ourselves and others and that remaining calm will give us strength.
I live here in Tucson, my husband was born and raised here, and we love Tucson for the bigger-city but small-town feel and the beauty that surrounds it. Let’s keep Tucson beautiful inside and out by being wise during this time of crisis and showing kindness and care for ourselves and others.
Editor’s note Star Opinion staffers are working from home for the time being — which my dog, Olivia, fully supports because her expectations for constant treats and dog hugs are generally incompatible with my usual going-to-work schedule. News assistant Sara Brown shares her experience below, and David Fitzsimmons reports that he’s starting to eye handyman projects around the house. Edward Celaya has laid in supplies of breakfast foods and is probably knee deep in pancakes by now. How are you doing? What’s keeping you busy these days? Are you staying at home? Venturing out? Please share your experiences and even a photo in an email to sgassen@tucson.com and we will publish a selection of responses as a way to help our Star Opinion community stay connected. Thanks for reading the Star, and please take care. — Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Star Opinion editor
Sara Brown is a news assistant at the Arizona Daily Star and contributes to several departments, including Opinion, where she works with letters to the editor.