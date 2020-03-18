Star staffer: Scripture helps me in this time of uncertainty

The following is the opinion and analysis of the author.

How is the coronavirus affecting me and my family?g

Although my husband and I are in our 30s and not in the “high risk” category to be infected, I have a heart condition, so my underlying issues could make it harder for me to fight a virus if I were to be infected. I also have parents I help care for who are 70 and I would never want to be a cause for infecting them.

So how has this changed our day to day? I work from home already, and I am so appreciative of that, but my husband has a job that he needs to physically be there, so because we are not both able to social-distance, we are trying to make a few changes to keep ourselves in good health both mentally and physically.

Some small changes: Normally we have a hand towel in the bathrooms and the kitchen sink to use when we wash our hands – this has been replaced with paper towels. I spray with Lysol all the frequently touched surfaces daily, like the light switches, door knobs, kitchen cabinet doors, fridge door, stove handle … you get the point. I already have my groceries delivered.

But what about emotionally?

So many suffer with anxiety in our normal everyday life, so that can be heightened during times of crisis — so what are we doing to stay “sane”?

For us our spirituality is what calms and encourages us, so we are keeping up with a regular routine of Bible reading and study. Two scriptures that have been making the biggest impression now are Proverbs 22:3 “The Shrewd one sees the danger and conceals himself, But the inexperienced keep right on going and suffer the consequences” and Isaiah 30:15b “Your strength will be in keeping calm and showing trust.”

These reminded us we need to make smart decisions to protect ourselves and others and that remaining calm will give us strength.

I live here in Tucson, my husband was born and raised here, and we love Tucson for the bigger-city but small-town feel and the beauty that surrounds it. Let’s keep Tucson beautiful inside and out by being wise during this time of crisis and showing kindness and care for ourselves and others.

Editor’s note Star Opinion staffers are working from home for the time being — which my dog, Olivia, fully supports because her expectations for constant treats and dog hugs are generally incompatible with my usual going-to-work schedule. News assistant Sara Brown shares her experience below, and David Fitzsimmons reports that he’s starting to eye handyman projects around the house. Edward Celaya has laid in supplies of breakfast foods and is probably knee deep in pancakes by now. How are you doing? What’s keeping you busy these days? Are you staying at home? Venturing out? Please share your experiences and even a photo in an email to sgassen@tucson.com and we will publish a selection of responses as a way to help our Star Opinion community stay connected. Thanks for reading the Star, and please take care. — Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Star Opinion editor

Sara Brown is a news assistant at the Arizona Daily Star and contributes to several departments, including Opinion, where she works with letters to the editor.

Coronavirus info

Editor's note: We're including this information from the Pima County Health Department and the CDC to share reliable information about the coronavirus with our readers. 

A COVID-19 hotline has been set up to answer any questions from the public and healthcare providers about testing, symptoms, and any other questions you have about the virus.

Call 1-844-542-8201 to reach a health care professional.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

  • The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
  • The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
    • Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
    • Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
  • These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Take everyday preventive actions:

  • Clean your hands often
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.
  • If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.
  • Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.
  • Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
  • Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)
  • Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.
  • Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

