Star's Opinion Editor: Help us interview candidates for Pima County Attorney

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
So many of the status quo rituals of our lives have changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, but a constant remains, one more reliable than the arrival of monsoon rains: campaign signs.
The signs are a reminder that while our lives might be upside down right now — and for the foreseeable future — the election calendar persists, and on Aug. 4 voters registered with political parties will be choosing their candidates for the general-election ballot in November.
A large percentage of Pima County voters cast their ballots by mail, a trend here long before the coronavirus pandemic. The ballots will be sent out July 8.
Yeah, that soon.
The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board typically doesn’t endorse in primary races unless that election will decide who wins the office. This time, the new Pima County attorney will be one of three Democratic candidates; there is no Republican challenger.
We’re going to endorse in the county attorney race, but the process will be different, for several reasons.
Almost everyone at the Star is working from home, and we Star Opinion folks have been doing so since mid-March. We meet via Zoom every weekday morning and we started doing hourlong Zoom chats with readers every Thursday afternoon. All you have to do to join is to email me at sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you the link.
The success of the reader chats — good discussions, smart questions, a range of views — and the dicey logistics of conducting candidate interviews that usually involve a bunch of people around a conference table talking has prompted us to try something new.
We will be holding the candidate interviews via Zoom — and you’re invited.
The interview will be Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m. We have invited Laura Conover, Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt to join us at the same time; observing how candidates for office relate to their opponents and participate in discussions instead of typical debates is helpful as we decide whom to endorse.
The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board will have questions to pose to all candidates, and each will have time to make a brief opening and closing statement. Our endorsement interviews are just that — interviews, not structured debates. We’re more interested in what the candidates have to offer than watching them perform sound-bite jabs at their opponents.
So we will have questions, and we plan to include queries you pose in the “chat” feature of Zoom, too. The session will be on the record — as all our endorsement interviews are — and we will record the session to post at Tucson.com for later viewing.
It’s an experiment and I’m excited to see how it goes. We plan to publish our endorsement Wednesday, July 8.
If you’d like an invitation to the Pima County attorney endorsement interview planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, please send me an email to sgassen@tucson.com before noon that day.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen is the Star’s Opinion editor. Email her at sgassen@tucson.com
