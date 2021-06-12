Sunnyside's Consuelo Hernandez: Access to high-speed internet should not be a luxury

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer: It’s been a tough year. If one thing has become clear between a once-in-a-century global pandemic, it’s that our ability to keep our economy in motion has been hinged on one important thing: fast, reliable internet access.
But not every American has access to affordable internet they can depend on, and the pandemic has only made these disparities in online connectivity more glaring. For some, it’s an affordability issue, or an adoption issue — not having the digital skills to get connected. And for others, such as those living in rural areas, it’s because broadband service isn’t available in their communities.
Millions of Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet at home, and yet a reliable connection has become an essential part of learning and working from home during the pandemic. People of color and lower-income households are also less likely to have broadband service at home.
As a school board member I have seen firsthand students who sat in library parking lots to log on to Wi-Fi so they can work remotely or download coursework for remote schooling. These are well-documented instances of the huge burden that the lack of connectivity places on an entire group of people simply because of where they live.
This is unacceptable for the country with the greatest broadband networks and services in the world. Every American should be able to get connected, regardless of where they live, their household income, their level of digital literacy or their life experiences.
We need bold action to get every American connected and ensure universal access to broadband service that is accessible, affordable and sustainable. This includes developing a permanent assistance program to help low-income families afford access to broadband and the opportunity it brings and providing meaningful federal funding for digital literacy training.
Closing the digital divide also means providing access to many workers and students in areas so they can use the internet services they desperately need. Although the government does have a significant role to play in closing the digital divide, the most effective and just solution does not lie in the development of public internet service providers, but in building on America’s existing broadband infrastructure.
It will require sustained public-private partnership to expand existing broadband internet infrastructure in an expedient, cost-effective way. It’s the same principle that led to $1.8 trillion in private investment and helped U.S. broadband become the best in the world. It built a system that gives 94% of connected Americans options when it comes to their provider, and allowed Americans to move their whole lives online during the pandemic.
I applaud the Biden infrastructure plan, but spending billions to create duplicative, government-run networks is the wrong solution, especially for the millions of folks who need help right now. Rather than starting from scratch and throwing away almost 40 years on broadband investments, let’s improve on the extensive infrastructure we have now and use those billions of dollars to help those who lack connectivity get online quickly.
Spending taxpayer dollars to build a third or fourth network in wealthy suburbs that already have multiple competing broadband providers is duplicative and only serves to take resources away from those who need immediate assistance to get online.
We need to prioritize spending taxpayer dollars to get the 6% of Americans without access connected to our world-class broadband networks and funding a permanent subsidy for the millions who have access but can’t afford it.
We have the infrastructure in place and the know-how to ensure 100% of Americans can access reliable internet. All we are lacking is the will. It is my hope Congress and our new White House administration will provide that to the millions of Americans who have yet to share in the opportunity reliable internet can bring.
Consuelo Herndanez is a Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board member and South Tucson resident.