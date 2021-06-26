Supervisor Heinz: Why I'm all in on the Fight for $15

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed many cracks in our society. From inequitable access to health care, the deep digital divide, to housing insecurity, the last 18 months have shown us that many Americans are having a difficult time just getting by.
As schools closed and offices sent white-collar staff to the safety of their homes, essential workers remained on the front lines. They stocked shelves, drove buses, worked as cashiers at grocery stores and gas stations. Many of these individuals who put themselves in harm’s way amid the worst public-health crisis of our lifetimes did so for just $12 an hour — the minimum wage in our state last year.
At that wage, a single mother of two working eight hours a day, five days a week, 52 weeks a year (with no days off for Christmas, Thanksgiving, or to care for a sick child or aging parent) would have earned $24,960, before taxes — starvation wages.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a person earning $12 an hour would have had to have worked 61 hours a week last year to afford rent on a two-bedroom house in Tucson. While the minimum wage increased in Arizona to $12.15 this year, housing prices are also on the rise, as are food, energy and other expenses.
When Congress created the minimum wage in 1938, the purpose was to stabilize the economy and create a minimum standard of living to protect the health and well-being of employees.
These were noble goals, but as wages largely languished through last century, its impact has been weakened. Even though Arizona’s is higher than the federal minimum wage, it is not enough to raise people out of poverty.
This is a public-health issue. People struggling to get by and feed their families are afflicted by all sorts of diseases that are situational — I see this in the hospital day after day.
Chronic conditions including heart disease, diabetes and obesity are more prevalent among the poor. The reason is simple: healthy, nourishing foods including fresh fruits and vegetables are comparatively expensive and often difficult to access in most of the economically disadvantaged neighborhoods in our community. Many of those neighborhoods are in the region I serve, District 2.
We have a unique opportunity to begin to fix this problem. That is why I fully support and endorse the Fight for $15, a community-driven effort to increase the minimum wage within the Tucson city limits to $15 an hour by 2025.
And, as a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, I pledge to push the county to align itself with the $15 minimum wage. This will reduce confusion for businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions and ensure that those outside the city limits have a fighting chance to attract and retain the staff they urgently need.
Raising the minimum wage is a simple and powerful tool to increase incomes and to pull thousands of families and children out of poverty. This will be good for our community — and our economy.
According to the Fight for $15 campaign, if the measure passes, 85,000 Tucsonans will get a raise, including people working in child and home health care, two of the largest industries with minimum-wage workers.
This will increase their spending power, which will pump more money into local businesses and restaurants, while reducing the need for government-supported safety-net programs like SNAP benefits and AHCCCS.
I ask you to join me in supporting the Fight for $15. The campaign has until July 2 to collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot. To find out where you can sign a petition, visit https://tucsonfightfor15.com/where-to-sign/.
Passing this measure is a step in the right direction in terms of repairing the cracks in our society that have become so apparent in the last year and a half and ensuring that everyone in our community can thrive.
Dr. Matt Heinz is a hospitalist in Tucson and represents District 2 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.