Terry Bracy: GOP seeks full flowering of minority rule

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The story all goes back to a man named Louis Powell. Powell was a successful Virginia lawyer who served honorably for 16 years on the Supreme Court, between 1971 and 1987. But Powell was an appointee of Richard Nixon, who was always driven more by the promise of political advantage than scruples. Perhaps it was the initially secret, but ultimately famous, Powell Memo that moved Nixon to back him.

Published in 1971, the Powell Memorandum began life as an internal document commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and ended up as the brilliant blueprint for the GOP resurgence following the Goldwater debacle of 1964 and decades of Democratic control of Congress. Powell wrote that business had to become active in politics and build its own Washington think tanks; that they must buy media, especially television and radio, to sell the free enterprise philosophy, monitor textbooks and libraries. Powell served up a long list of ideas, and their tactical and technocratic contours proved visionary and transformational. The modern GOP is indeed a redoubt of massive corporate underwriting and a powerful and influential media complex, just as Powell advised.

Powell’s memo provided one piece of the formula for Republican dominance, but it was Nixon himself who put the puzzle together with his so-called Southern Strategy. Recognizing that Powell’s army of influential executives and media shills would not produce electoral majorities on their own, Republican strategists resorted to exploiting America’s great secret: Neither the Civil Rights Act nor the Emancipation Proclamation had truly ended the Civil War. Sensing opportunity, Nixon’s narrowly coded “law and order” agenda tore with abandon at the narrowly healing wound of America’s original sin.

How else does a minority party gin up enough energy to win elections? Welcome to the so-called Culture Wars, a ceaseless barrage of white grievance with a special emphasis on dog whistle appeals to naked prejudice. Time and again, the GOP has sourced new boogiemen out of the reprehensible tendency to demonize those at the cultural margins. Think Ronald Reagan’s “welfare queens,” Willie Horton and the racial ugliness of George H. W. Bush’s 1988 campaign, or Donald Trump and his army of thugs and rapists invading America from its southern border. As the stakes become higher, the rhetoric is more outlandish and the outcomes more lethal: risible conspiracy theories based in white grievance caused 10 innocent souls in Buffalo to lose their life just two weeks ago.

When Trump descended from Trump Tower to run in the Republican primaries, no Republican leader (I can’t find one) gave him a chance. But ”the Donald”, as he was so derisively called then, knew better. While influential establishment Republicans thought the new fringe groups would eventually go along with party orthodoxy, Trump heard the rumbles of rebellion and became the thunder.

What is left of the GOP establishment has fallen in line with Trump, and not vice-versa. Many of those one-time holdouts met last week in Hungary, where authoritarian hero Viktor Orban has kept the peace at the expense of democratic freedoms. This is the brand of governance the right-wing populist movement led by Trump is aggressively marketing these days. They genuinely seem to believe that the imagined autocratic efficacy of a strong man in power would be preferable to the built-in inefficiencies of a functioning democracy. This is the full flowering of their vision for minority rule.

This can work well until a benevolent dictator has a toothache and executes his dentist. Or a non-benevolent one like Stalin, Hitler, or Mao wipe out millions “for the good of the country.”

Typically, the first Congressional election after a presidential victory punishes the party in control. Votes are issued like complaints, and we all have something that gets our goat. This year is different. The air is polluted with conspiracies and lies and false charges which in sum are an attack on truth. Gay Americans in many states are once again threatened and headed to the closet. Abortion providers are headed to jail. How did things go this crazy, and how can we bring it to a stop? There is only one piece of advice — circle Nov. 8 your calendars and vote.

Vote like your life depends on it because it does!

Terry Bracy, a regular Star contributor, has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official, board member and as an adviser to presidents.

