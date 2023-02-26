The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The rules that govern baseball are in for a radical change in the 2023 season. Why? Desperation.

What was in my youth the National Pastime has been bleeding fans as the computers and the “shift” turned a complex and compelling game into a four-hour home run derby which includes such features as batters performing dances in the box, filling time until pitchers feel like throwing the ball. This year, pitchers and batters will be on a clock, allowing for intervals of seconds not minutes, and infielders will depart the outfield and return to their traditional positions in the dirt.

In baseball, the era of deregulation is over. American politics has over the last half-century suffered a similar decline and I believe for many of the same reasons.

When JFK rode through my St. Louis neighborhood during the 1960 campaign, middle-class homes emptied as residents raced to get a peek at the Democratic candidate; Beatlemania before the Beatles. Seven in 10 Americans at the time, according to Pew Research, believed the U.S. government could be trusted to do the right thing. A decade later, their sons and daughters were in the streets protesting the Vietnam War, still believing that the intrinsic righteousness of the American ethic would prevail.

Then came the betrayal of Watergate, followed by presidents of both parties who campaigned against the very government they sought to lead. “The era of big government is over,” announced President Bill Clinton and then proceeded to keep his promise and deregulate Wall Street to disastrous effect. Today two in 10 Americans trust their government to do the right thing. Nothing seems to work and no one knows why. Deregulation has lost its luster.

Except in times of war, America has rarely been unified. The Founders understood that conflict was in the nature of things and methods short of violence must be developed to settle disputes. They chose voting (although not for everyone) and that became America’s first and most important regulation. Now that too is under attack by political vigilantes who refuse to accept the will of the voters and scheme to obliterate liberal democracy.

In the year Speaker Kevin McCarthy was born, Congress passed the landmark Voting Rights Act. With his feckless misunderstanding of our history, he has spent much of his career trying to destroy it. Across the street at the Supreme Court, the conservative majority has defeated any attempt to curb skyrocketing campaign spending which is now in the billions, massive portions of which flow from unidentified donors. Much of this money is purely transactional, electing leaders who carry heavy debts from the courthouse to the White House.

Deregulation of elections soon translated into the unfair distribution of wealth and lax oversight of railroads, airlines, and other essential services. The recent evidence can be found in a rail line disaster in Ohio and a toxic urban water supply in Michigan. To his credit, President Biden has taken the first steps to reverse this four-decade party for the rich. He leveraged the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to put cash into the hands of the working class and invest in childcare, policies that could have continued indefinitely without the grandstanding of Sens. Manchin and Sinema.

If American democracy is to regain form, we must first reestablish reasonable controls over the liars who pollute our airwaves with conspiracy theories and propaganda inspired by our enemies. When politics worked well, or at least functioned, rules governed our airwaves including the Fairness Doctrine and Equal Time. The Federal Communications Commission in both Republican and Democratic administrations enforced these rules fairly.

When cable TV arrived, Congress was convinced by men like Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch that this new technology should be treated as a utility, placing them outside the purview of the FCC. Small audiences grew into huge partisan forces that reshaped the electorate into warring tribal entities. Its twin brother was hate radio headlined by Rush Limbaugh, who spewed an hours-long gospel of daily lies. Today, Fox News is the intellectual and emotional lodestar for a radicalized GOP.

“Reform if you would preserve,” Theodore Roosevelt warned with the Robber Barons on his doorstep. His advice was never more apt than today. Only the meaningful enforcement of new regulations will restore faith in our system, and half-measures won’t be sufficient. We need to understand that like baseball, democracy is bleeding believers. Or put another way: unlike baseball, politics needs a shift.