Terry Bracy: So what about the filibuster?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What is the filibuster and why is it, yet again, the flashpoint for our politics?
This bit of senatorial arcana, conferring upon any single member the ability to delay a vote indefinitely, is not codified in the Constitution and has vexed lawmakers for centuries.
Its meaning has changed over time, from the literal deliverance of a long-winded speech to making a simple parliamentarian pronouncement, but its implications have remained the same: No single tactic for the obstruction of progress has been more frustrating or formidable.
For decades the Senate has flirted with losing the filibuster like the bad habit it is, but this comes with a slippery problem attached. The party that is out of power always opposes abolishing the filibuster because it’s often the one of the few leverage points they possess.
It is perhaps the preeminent example in American politics of short-term thinking bringing about long-term costs. As Democratic leadership has recently mounted yet another attempt to do away with this nuisance, two senators from their own party have signaled their intention to embrace political convenience over patriotic duty, torpedoing the effort in the process. The filibuster wins again and we all lose.
Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema possesses both a Ph.D. and a law degree and certainly knows her history. As a leader who overcame child poverty and a forest of social and political hurdles to become Arizona’s first female senator, she has undoubtedly experienced the bitter taste of prejudice.
So there is real irony in her defense of the filibuster, which protects the rights of a minority of senators while undermining the minority rights of the American people.
It is not a long trip back in our history to a time when racists like Sen. Strom Thurmond employed “extended debate” to block the Civil Rights Act and anti-lynching laws. In fact, the South Carolina senator set a record by speaking for 24 straight hours in favor of injustice.
The message was utterly despicable, but give the man his due: At least he stood on his own two feet. In today’s practice, senators can hold up legislation by simply announcing a filibuster. No need to exhaust themselves.
The loudest Democratic opponent of rules reform is Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has cleverly leveraged his swing-vote status in an equally-divided Senate to hold the nation hostage — or so it seems.
A wealthy political scion in one of the country’s poorest and most conservative states, Manchin has relished his newfound influence with preening self-satisfaction. Both Sinema and Manchin are Democrats hoping to curry favor with their red-state constituencies by appearing to rebel against their own party. Maybe it will work to further those cynical ends, but it doesn’t do much good for the country.
The filibuster has been around since Cato used it in the Roman Senate to frustrate the ambitions of Julius Caesar. It arrived in American democracy as the brainchild of Vice President Aaron Burr, who while presiding over the Senate in 1805 declared that the legislative body needed to clean up its messy rules.
Without much thought, legislators agreed to drop the ability to ask “the previous question,” which in parliamentary lingo is how a simple majority cuts off debate — the procedure used in the House of Representatives. The so-called great debates of the 18th-century Senate occurred in part because they couldn’t force anyone to shut up.
That was fixed by the “cloture rule” which was adopted at Woodrow Wilson’s insistence, when on the brink of World War I a group of Republican senators filibustered the president’s desire to arm merchant ships. A deal was struck and cloture was invented, which allowed debate to be ended by two-thirds vote of the Senate, later reduced to three-fifths. That is where it stands today. And that’s where it should end.
I don’t mean to propose that abolishing the filibuster is a matter to be taken lightly. It is an important change that bears careful analysis. However, I believe there are two arguments that carry the day.
The first is structural. The Senate was designed by the Founders to protect the small states, which are America’s ultimate minority. Wyoming, for example, has only slightly more residents than Tucson and yet is rewarded with two U.S. Senators. Rhode Island has equivalent population numbers to Pima County and yet in the Senate counts equally as California, New York and Texas. Given its structure, the Senate already protects the minority. The filibuster is redundant.
The second is practical. All but the willfully blind see that America’s great conservative party has fallen into the hands of anti-democratic forces who threaten our way of governance. Not since 1861 when Lincoln was elected, prompting seven states to secede, has a defeated candidate and party failed to acknowledge the true election result. Nor since the adoption of the Jim Crow Laws after Reconstruction has a political party boldly acted in the states to disenfranchise voters.
This is the most recent right moment to do what should have been done a long time ago. We could carry on indefinitely, but we don’t have the time.
Terry Bracy has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official, board member and as an adviser to presidents.