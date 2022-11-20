Terry Bracy: The business of American politics

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Nov. 10, two days after the midterms, two thousand supporters of the Federalist Society gathered in black ties at Washington’s Union Station to honor Sen. Mitch McConnell and the four conservative judges he guided into America’s highest court. The elegant occasion had been timed to celebrate an expected red wave at the polls. When not some, but all, of the Fox News “political experts” left their ties in the soup on that one, dinner attendants partied anyway.

For this wealthy crowd understood that victory at the polls would amount only to icing on the cake. Despite this minor electoral setback, they were the winners in so many ways — in birth, education, wealth, boardroom access and increasingly in government. Moreover, Congress had already done its job by confirming Justices Alito, Barrett, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas. This fivesome could be counted upon to protect corporate and personal wealth, religious education, gun ownership, and campaign spending. Why? Because they are all products of that system — the business of American politics.

And we are talking about big business now. Revenues generated by the 2022 elections were in the billions. It is impossible to calculate the exact figure, or in many cases to know who coughed it up. That is because this big business, unlike others, operates completely without regulation.

This year’s tsunami of campaign dollars coursed its way through advertising agencies, PR firms, sign makers, retailers, law firms, media outlets and much more. Wars are expensive to run, and since Newt Gingrich declared three decades ago that “politics is war,” candidates have invested heavily in the weaponry of the modern campaign. The battlefield is littered with lies and libel, unleashed by hate radio, Fox News, MSNBC and their less influential but even more toxic tributaries. Predictably, the results have been devastating to our democracy — a blast crater of partisan division which has weakened Americans’ faith in their government and the government’s ability to do its job.

Political warfare of this kind is so expensive that all barriers to fundraising required leveling in order to feed the insatiable machine — and so it was done. In 2010, John Roberts’ Supreme Court bulldozed decades of campaign finance rules in a single decision — Citizens United — which equated money with free speech. In other words, dollars could vote. Attempts to limit the impact of the decision by former Sens. John McCain and Russ Feingold were again shot down by justices who in our system always have the last word. This was nothing less than legalized corruption.

Democracy scored many victories in this midterm. The election deniers were sent packing. The MAGA brand lost status, and with the defeat of pretenders like Kari Lake, one could perhaps see in the distance a group of reformers who might lead the restoration of the Republican Party to their sensible conservative roots. America needs a strong conservative influence to balance our governance.

Democrats worked the system for all its worth and saved many of its stars. In Arizona alone, Democrats and Independents secured the immediate future by electing outstanding public servants like Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, Sen. Mark Kelly, and Secretary of State newcomer Adrian Fontes. Alongside the outstanding current Tucson and Phoenix mayors Regina Romero and Kate Gallego, these victories provide Arizona a strong core of local leadership moving ahead. Importantly, Arizonans voted overwhelmingly in favor of a proposition requiring big doners to be named. But a couple of thousand votes in the other direction would have landed the Grand Canyon State in the cesspool of MAGA politics.

The surprise results of the midterm were a breath of fresh air which flew in the face of months of media doomspeak about the direction of our country. But in terms of the bigger picture, this much is clear: The big business of politics must be constrained by meaningful reforms which siphon dark money out of our electoral system and break the current corporate stranglehold over our politics. Until that time, the banquet in Washington rolls on.