Just prior to the dawning of the 20th century, then-professor Woodrow Wilson wrote the famous political science text, “Congressional Government.” In the book that laid the predicate for his remarkable rise to the presidency, the Princeton academic alerted the electorate to the dangers facing a democracy when governed by the whims of a handful of committee chairmen who had neither the capacity nor the interest to develop wise national policies, and were instead guided the narrow concerns of their districts and personal gain. Perusing this old favorite recently, I couldn’t help but wonder if he were writing it today, if Wilson might have titled his cautionary work “Executive Government.”
I don’t intend in this piece to deliver another screed on the shortcomings of the current occupant of the White House, but rather to explore the immense power he and any president of this era holds over our lives. I know what I’m talking about, having helped manage both a large and small federal agency and dealt with presidents and executive agencies for a professional lifetime.
Thanks largely to luck and a University of Arizona graduate fellowship, I arrived in Washington, D.C., during the historic 89th Congress that gave birth to Medicare, Medicaid, the Voting Rights Act and other legislative whales that changed American society. Lyndon Johnson was president, and as a product of Congress he shared power easily with Capitol Hill.
This attitude extended to congressional staffers, who were considered sufficiently important, for example, to draw Secretary of State Dean Rusk as a speaker at one of our regular luncheon meetings. As an all-knowing 22-year-old, I felt no shame publicly grilling this decent public servant about his role in Vietnam decision-making.
Ashamed as I am today recalling that scene, it was the war in Vietnam and the falsehoods that justified the policy that began the process of eroding congressional influence and expanding the unchecked presidential power we have today.
When the Founders created the separation of powers, they could not have imagined the imbalance in resources enjoyed by the three branches in our time. Nine Supreme Court justices and 535 members of the House and Senate, with their clerks and staffs, are no match for an Executive Branch that employs more than 2 million professionals covering every facet of American life.
After a decade working on the Hill, I judged myself to be well-schooled in the operations of the U.S. government. Yet my first week as a sub-Cabinet officer in the Carter administration was full of surprises: a huge office, staff of 50, chauffeured car and access to aircraft. I was briefed on nuclear survival and given a bed at an underground encampment for the Cabinet and sub-Cabinet. (Wife Nancy and the boys had to make do elsewhere!). More important, I was overwhelmed by the information I was expected to master regarding the operations of the Federal Aviation Administration, Coast Guard, Federal Highway Administration, National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, and the Urban Mass Transportation Administration. I left the Hazardous Materials Bureau for a month two.
Knowledge is power, and with the tutoring of dedicated civil servants, I gradually came to understand the dimensions of the job. I also learned that events and decisions did not wait for me and my colleagues to achieve a comfort zone. We read, listened, learned and made decisions.
We took calls in the middle of the night and decided in the moment if the Coast Guard could board a foreign vessel. We dealt with the horror of a plane crash that took 273 lives in Chicago. We testified before Congress time and again. The clock did not stop, 24/7, until we left the building three years later. This is life in the Executive Branch.
The burden of this responsibility can easily give birth to an attitude of arrogance toward Congress and the courts. As the body counts rose in Vietnam, embattled and exhausted Pentagon leaders resented the growing hostility to their policies in the House and Senate. They responded by hiding facts and making up others, a strategy that gathered steam through the decades even after Congress passed the War Powers Act, the budget process, and redoubled its research capabilities and investigative powers.
A generation later, we have repeated the Vietnam mistake in Iraq and possibly Afghanistan, proving once again that the Executive Branch, even when in the hands of ideologues peddling misinformation, will be believed and followed by Congress and the courts. It is the American people who pay the price.
The current occupant of the White House has put an exclamation point on this problem. Donald Trump fails to make any distinction between himself and the institution of the presidency. If you support him and his policies, you are a friend of America. If not, your name and organization might soon be added to an enemies list. The best interpretation that can be given for this behavior is that President Trump imagines himself a benign autocrat who knows best.
That attitude might not be so concerning were it not that the executive commands everything from our Justice Department to the military and that he encounters almost no oversight from a complicit Congress.
I loved my years serving in the Executive Branch, and I acknowledge that federal agencies have made a huge and beneficial contribution to Arizona’s story. From the construction of the Salt River Project, which turned Hayden’s Ferry into modern Phoenix, to the Central Arizona Project, which makes life possible in the desert, to the roads and transit projects providing mobility, to our military bases and border security, we have the Executive Branch to thank.
But our liberty as a people depends on a strong Congress that is honestly elected and properly informed. It depends most essentially on courts that uphold the law and our system of justice. As we have learned time and again over history, under presidents of both parties, when these standards are breached, our democracy approaches the edge of oblivion.