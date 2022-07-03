Terry Bracy: The dying light in Trumpland

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The political winds have been blowing to the right for the past 40-plus years, pushing us to a place where common sense is no longer welcome.

“By denying the reality of the 2020 election, Republicans are giving up their own identity and independent judgment and have become vassals of (Donald) Trump, unable to see the great needs of the American people,” former Sen. Bill Bradley told me in an interview for this column last week.

Bradley still believes strongly in American meritocracy, in the hard work and independent thinking that took him from a small river town in Missouri to Princeton and Oxford, the basketball Hall of Fame and eventually 18 years in the United States Senate. In his spare time, he has written a play and seven books on subjects as diverse as basketball, tax fairness, and the future of America. Most are best sellers.

I wonder what Bill Bradley thinks today, whether he is horrified or amused—maybe both – to learn that President Trump’s dining habits sometimes have the wait staff ducking for cover. The higher one climbs the ladder of governance, the greater the number of people who follow your instructions. As a young Assistant Secretary of a major government department, I inherited a staff of 44 professionals, the people who make government work.

My first step after all the secret briefings was to get to know their names and functions. The next was to learn from them how the department worked. Like Richard Nixon before him, there is little evidence that President Trump made much of an effort to get a feel for who staffed the lower levels of their personal offices. Both paid a big price.

What do Cassidy Hutchinson and Alexander Butterfield have in common? Both delivered to the prosecutors the key information on the scandals of their eras, the Capitol insurrection and Watergate. And both had identical jobs, deputies to the chiefs-of-staff, 49 years apart. The fact that both were three levels down on the organizational chart caused Trump and Nixon to ignore them, even though they were often in sight.

In 1972, President Nixon won 49 states in an historic landslide against Sen. George McGovern who was deemed a socialist for proposing a child care tax cut, higher Social Security payments, increased health care, and additional social spending as we wound down the Vietnam War. Of course, we know today that our involvement in Vietnam was a historic mistake, and the social programs for which McGovern was so bitterly criticized are commonly accepted today as good policy.

There is a rhythm to American politics, and the political winds change every half century. For the last 40-plus years, we have ridden them to the right with Nixon, Reagan, and the Bushes and survived a populist tornado with Trump and his contemporary Luddites.

For Mr. Trump and his acolytes, I see the dying of the light. Sen. Bradley, who has witnessed the best and worst of America during his decades of public service, agrees.

“When absolutist thinking pervades a political party, then they inevitably become overly extreme,” he tells me. “This is where we find Trump’s GOP on practically every issue from abortion to income inequality. They have reduced civic life to a series of false choices, and the American people know deep down that life is more complex.”

I now feel a warm breeze returning that I believe will carry us to a place built on common sense. It is a place where we learn once again to talk, insist on truth in our discussions and be willing to compromise.

It is a place where our kids go to safe schools, where old and young have sufficient food and medical care, and where a new generation of Americans will shape a better future.

Terry Bracy, a regular Star contributor, has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official, board member and as an adviser to presidents.

