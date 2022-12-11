Terry Bracy: The McConnell Court needs dose of integrity

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We call it the Roberts Court in deference to the current chief justice, but really that’s a misnomer when it comes to our current Supreme Court. In truth, this is the McConnell Court, shaped by the hard-nosed partisanship of the longtime Republican leader of the Senate who invents rules and discards them as quickly as they suit his purpose. McConnell’s machinations would be comedy material, were they not so costly to the nation.

Take for example when as majority leader in 2016 McConnell refused to allow Senate consideration of President Obama’s nominee for the vacant seat left by the death of Justice Scalia. To justify this breach of process, he invented a rule saying Supreme Court confirmations should not be rushed in the last year of a presidency. The victim in this case was Obama’s highly qualified choice, Merrick Garland, the current attorney general, whose nomination was allowed to wither on the vine for the final 10 months of the president’s administration.

Fast forward four years. With the clock ticking on the Trump presidency, McConnell discarded the rule he invented and jammed through the nomination of a right-wing bestie, Amy Coney Barrett, thus consecrating a 6-3 conservative super-majority on the court which may well endure for decades. Talk about dealing from both sides of the deck!

The failure of President Obama to fight for his nominee and to allow McConnell to bully him still puzzles me. It remains a blemish on his record that will not soon wear off. The same can be said of the Democratic leaders who stuck to Senate niceties instead of putting on the gloves and turning the Barrett appointment into a fight worthy of the stakes. But all of that is for another day.

It comes as no surprise that Mitch McConnell wouldn’t rise above principle, but what of members of the Supreme Court whose role it is to protect matters of principle in our society? Shortly after the Court established its hard-right hegemony, it rushed to shrug off five decades of precedent and overturn Roe v. Wade. Red states responded predictably, by quickly adopting a wave of draconian new anti-abortion laws. Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced that she had been lied to by two justices who voted with the majority. The senator cited instances in private meetings and public hearings when nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch said that Roe was “settled law.” Once approved, they unsettled it with record speed, proving beyond a doubt that in the McConnell Court the ends justify the means.

The reckless polarization of the Dobbs decision was made worse by what preceded it. A leaked draft of Alito’s decision was made available to the press months in advance, a nakedly political act possibly perpetrated by what is supposed to be an institution unaffected by the hectic gyrations of current events. Everyone within earshot of the Supreme Court chamber denies involvement, and yet very few had access to that document. Someone is lying. Chief Justice Roberts promises to get to the bottom of it, but I would lay long odds on that result.

Then there is the problem of Virginia Thomas, the wife of staunch conservative Justice Clarence Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is herself a lawyer and conservative activist – no problem with that. The issue is that she is a leading election denier who supported efforts in Arizona and other swing states to convince Republican legislatures to send false electors to Washington to compete with those who were officially appointed based on the vote. What set of ethics rules would allow such activity from the spouse of a justice? The answer is none. That is because, unbelievably, the Supreme Court has no written code of ethics. Every public official in America on every level of government – courts and legislatures – should be made to abide by a code of behavior to insulate them from graft and influence peddling. That the Supreme Court has none is a problem. Many believe that the absence of such a code has allowed justices the freedom to accept expensive vacations and side jobs from sources whose motives are unclear.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, the arc of the moral universe bends towards justice. With all its flaws, American justice has been a model for the world. But our system is only as good as those who administer it. That requires courts of unquestioned integrity – from the top down. On the McConnell Court, the existence of that integrity is far from settled.