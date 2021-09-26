Terry Bracy: Welcome to 'bazaar' politics

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It would be humorous if not so pathetic, this third appeal for money I’ve received today from a candidate for federal office I gave a hundred bucks to a year ago.
This otherwise impressive newcomer breathlessly “begs” loyal followers to help him stave off an opponent allegedly backed by a tsunami of contributions from anti-vaxxers and Q-Anon conspirators.
Egads, what have we come to? The method by which we choose our elected leaders has morphed into an old fashioned bazaar where everything is up for sale. The only difference is we don’t know who the buyers are.
In Arizona, an effort to clean up this outrage is being led by former Phoenix Mayor and state Attorney General Terry Goddard. Goddard’s reform would require that big political contributors stop hiding in the bushes and identify themselves, ending a system of dark money. This seems like a modest reform, and yet its success depends upon volunteer citizens collecting the thousands of signatures that are required to put an initiative on the ballot. Goddard deserves the support of every Arizonan who cares about democracy.
Three great Arizona public service families — the Udalls, McCains and Goddards — have led efforts to reform an election system that has been accurately described as legal corruption.
In the wake of the Watergate scandal, Congressman Morris Udall led a successful reform effort that put reasonable guardrails on federal elections by limiting contributions, identifying contributors and starting a system of public financing which mostly paid for the clean elections of President Carter in 1976 and President Reagan four years later.
A subsequent series of decisions by a conservative U.S. Supreme Court, and clever machinations of party lawyers, soon drove truck-sized loopholes in the law, unleashing a money storm that led Sen. John McCain a generation later to sponsor a completely new reform law.
McCain teamed with Wisconsin Democrat Russ Feingold to update the 1970s statute. They doubled individual contribution limits to $2,000 and banned certain types of scandalous corporate and union activity, all of which was again shot down by the court. The crushing defeat for a rational campaign system came in a 2010 decision by the court in Citizens United v. the Federal Election Commission that essentially equated money with free speech and took all restraints off of corporate giving. Welcome to the bazaar!
While today’s Republicans are busy in red states manipulating the system so that they can’t lose even when they do, the U.S. House and Senate Democrats are trying to pass basic voting rights laws with the thinnest of majorities.
The central broker is Sen. Joe Manchin, who seems to run the Senate from his houseboat in the Potomac River two miles from the Capitol. There, the friendly West Virginian hosts regular bipartisan parties where invitees promote friendship and compromise over drinks and snacks. Hopefully, Manchin’s outreach will someday be rewarded with a single Republican vote.
Since the Citizens United case completely deregulated our elections a decade ago, Americans have been treated to the best political system money can buy. The cost of our national election has quadrupled to more than $14 billion while the nonpartisan Pew Research Center reports that Americans “trusting” our government has fallen to a historically low 19%. Even poor math students might see a correlation here.
Every political system yields a predictable result, and in the 21st century, a great struggle is afoot between the forces of autocracy and democracy. If you like what you see in Russia, Turkey and increasingly China, then sign up for an autocracy where elections don’t count and only suckers live by the rules.
But if you treasure your freedom, it’s time to get out and help the Terry Goddards and Joe Bidens who understand the danger we are in, and are doing something about it.
Terry Bracy has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official, board member and as an adviser to presidents.