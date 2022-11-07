Thanks for taking time to share your opinions

Many thanks to everyone who submitted guest opinions in the last week or two. You made a real contribution to the local discussion ahead of Tuesday’s election.
We are publishing as many as we can before the election. Unfortunately, we don’t have the space in the print edition to run all of them, so we made an online collection, which is available here: http://tucne.ws/opinions.
For voters planning to go to the polls on Tuesday, our voter guide is on the Star’s election coverage page at tucson.com/election. You can go directly to the guide with this link http://tucne.ws/guide2022.
If you have any questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.