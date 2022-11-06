Thanks for taking time to share your opinions

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.