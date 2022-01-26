 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks for the suggestions. Keep 'em coming.

Thanks for the suggestions. Keep 'em coming.

We at the Star’s opinion pages are looking for local experts to clarify topics that come up frequently in letters to the editor.

Over the past few days, Star readers suggested several people who could help us understand the filibuster and voting rights, either by writing a guest opinion or answering questions at one of our weekly reader chats. Please keep sending us your suggestions. The more experts we have, the better.

We also have another request. February is Black History Month, and we would like to hear from local people who can help readers understand how that history has unfolded in Southern Arizona.

Are you an expert on these topics? Do you know somebody who is? Send your thoughts and suggestions to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

Contact Curt at (520) 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Christy: A Tucson-free RTA, why not?
Local Editorials and Opinion

Steve Christy: A Tucson-free RTA, why not?

OPINION: "With fabricated and melodramatic outrage, Mayor and Council intend to disrupt and undo all things RTA. The RTA’s jurisdictional members have twisted themselves up into pretzels trying to reach accommodation with the city, all with no success," writes Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy. 

Arizona Opinion: What would Rose do? Senior home sharing helps fight homelessness
Local Editorials and Opinion

Arizona Opinion: What would Rose do? Senior home sharing helps fight homelessness

OPINION: "In honoring the passing of the incomparable Betty White, we remember that home sharing is not a new concept. White’s popular 80’s sit-com "Golden Girls" was based on four older women (including a mother-daughter pair) who share one house to reduce living costs. In the show, this arrangement created a unique opportunity for the ‘girls’ to share experiences and build a stronger connection to each other. It can work that way in real life also," writes Tom Simplot, director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

Local Opinion: Praise school board members for doing what is good for students
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Praise school board members for doing what is good for students

OPINION: "School board members are true servant leaders. They are unpaid volunteers devoting countless hours to their role, including training, meetings and studying agenda packets. They understand the uniqueness of their position in that they are nonpartisan and represent all stakeholders living in the district. Rarely do they view their position as a springboard to higher political office," writes Nicholas Clement, former superintendent of the Flowing Wells Unified School District. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: City roadways need modernization not expansion

  • Updated

OPINION: "This should be a no-brainer, so what’s the problem? Some members of the RTA board are hesitant to change the scope of the First Avenue project. They appear to want Tucson to build a six-lane roadway because it was the project scope promised in the 2006 plan and the RTA must do what was promised no matter the need or the cost. Decisions by the RTA Board should be made based on facts and data, not out of fear of public perceptions and long ago promises," write Tucsonans Ruth Reiman and Jane Evans. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News