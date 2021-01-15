 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Daily Star Opinion page celebrates Inauguration with a Jan. 21 Zoom
editor's pick

The Daily Star Opinion page celebrates Inauguration with a Jan. 21 Zoom

Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden hasn’t expressed concern about his security at the inauguration, which is set for Jan. 20.

 Susan Walsh / The Associated Press

To mark the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, and celebrate the Capitol building still standing, the Opinion Page team is back and ready to host their weekly Zoom chat this Thursday, Jan. 21.

Joe Biden will (finally) be sworn in on Jan. 20, and we want to hear what Southern Arizonans are thinking, for better or worse.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone to participate in the Thursday, Jan. 14, chat at 2 p.m.

For a link, email opinion writer and co-host Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.

See you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Many of our letter writers express their belief that Arizona House Rep. Mark Finchem (R, LD-11) should either resign or be removed from office for his presence in Washington, D.C. last week during the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Is a new Republican Party needed now, in the wake of the riot inside Congress on Jan 6. and Donald Trump's departure from office? One of our letter writers thinks so. Read that and more in this Letters to the Editor

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News