August 12: He's Just Moochin'
If there is one valid criticism of the “mainstream media” writ large in the Age of Trump, it’s that it can’t get enough of former Trump loyalists. The latest example is the breathless coverage of Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci and his latest Twitter feud with the president.
Trump tweeted his distaste for his former White House Communications Director, infamous for his barely week-long stay inthe White House, after The Mooch criticized The Donald’s handling of recent mass shootings.
Trump took umbrage with Scaramucci’s repeated TV appearances, and how the former aide is often introduced as an “expert on ‘President Trump.’”
In reality, “he knows very little about me,” Trump claimed. The president also asserted that Scaramucci “would do anything” to get back into his administration and that The Mooch owed all of his camera time to him.
A few things: first, the President isn’t wrong, at least when it comes to Mooch’s airtime.
Scaramucci, along with other former Trump aides, is often presented as a sort of palatable spokesperson, if not for Trump and his policies proper, for Trumpism in general.
And, most important, who cares what Scaramucci thinks now? It took him being personally insulted to finally get the vapors and turn his nose up at Trump? It wasn’t the kids in cages or the bragging about sexual harassment that got to him?
His self-interest aside, Scaramucci did raise a point that other Republicans may be thinking about – we can hope – telling Axios: “A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020.”