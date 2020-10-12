 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Opinion page chat is back at 2 p.m. Thursday

The Opinion page chat is back at 2 p.m. Thursday

Primary Election in Pima County

Brad Nelson, left, Pima County elections director, helps Lisa Matthews, Pima County election marshal, put up a “Welcome Voters” sign after it was blown down outside of the Pima County voting site at Morris K. Udall Recreational Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

It’s just under three weeks until Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and, of course, the scariest day of all — Election Day! So how do you want to spend the next few weeks on the couch? How about with the Opinion Page team?

After taking a week off to finish the 2020 election endorsement series, the Opinion team is back with their weekly Zoom chat! While there’s no set special guest yet, plans are in the work, and if all else fails, writer Edward Celaya and editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen will be there to answer questions about the endorsement process.

Plus Fitz will be there to “draw” a crowd.

The meeting will take place over Zoom (of course) on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News