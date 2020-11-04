 Skip to main content
The Opinion page weekly Zoom is back with election reporters as guests
A sign directs people to an early voting poll at the Collin College campus in Wylie, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Juan Figueroa

Are you over the election? If you’re not, we have a unique opportunity for you during this week’s Opinion Page Zoom meeting, taking place tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Our special guests will be three of our key reporters and writers who covered different local elections here in Tucson on Election Day. We’ll be joined by columnist Tim Steller, education reporter Danyelle Khmara and political reporter Justin Sayers to help give some context to the local and state races with the biggest impact on you.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion tomorrow, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

