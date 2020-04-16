The Point Being: A conversation with reporter Stephanie Casanova

“The Point Being” mini-sodes keep coming! This time, Arizona Daily Star news reporter Stephanie Casanova sits down for a discussion that touches on Casanova’s work with the Star’s coronavirus updates stories, how law enforcement and Pima County jails are handling the pandemic and why domestic violence awareness advocates are worried about conditions that could bring an uptick in cases.

You can listen to this and other episodes in their entirety on our website, or at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Question: You do a lot of coronavirus update stories, where do you get that info from, and why is it important?

Stephanie Casanova: The updates I work on are anything from day-to-day case numbers to just working from press releases to give people bits of information at a time. Every morning, Gloria Knott, another reporter at the Daily Star, does the morning daily count that the state puts out.

And up until this weekend, I was doing the (Pima) County numbers. As of this last weekend, the counties are starting to direct everyone to the state page. So I’m kind of just looking out for other bits of numbers, like how many people in jails might have the coronavirus, and if any information about the people who have died comes up, I would write a brief (short article) about that.