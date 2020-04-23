The Point Being: Local businesswoman Theresa Delaney talks COVID-19, small biz response

We’ve had to really quickly adapt and change our event format to online, doing Zoom events and changing our pricing structure to account for the inability to provide all the materials for events. A lot of our makers are not producing right now, so getting inventory— not getting inventory — is a challenge. It’s been an interesting balance of “how do we know if people are shopping or what they’re looking for?”

So adapting to that over the last few weeks has been interesting. It’s just different shopping trends than when people are coming in person. But we are getting all of that online and we’re still working through a lot of kinks with our e-commerce and with doing so much more shipping than we were previously.

But for the most part, we’ve been improving that online presence, getting our e-commerce products listed and the details up, and just keeping in touch with our community and making sure that they feel connected to us still.

Q: Have you received any sort of federal assistance or state aid?