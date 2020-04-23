The Point Being: local small businesswoman Theresa Delaney talks COVID-19, small biz response

So we got really lucky. There wasn't a lot, but I'll take what we can get at this point. Then we also applied for the paycheck loan. We didn't get into the first round, like most small businesses, but it seems like there's definitely wheels turning to get more funding approved for that.

So we're holding out hope that we will get some funding from the paycheck coverage as well.

Q: How can Pima County residents help support 'Creative Kind'?

Delaney: Our website is creativekindshop.com. A lot of our in-store products are up there. We're doing curbside pickup, as well as a lot of good free shipping options. Depending on what you order, we are doing the gift boxes, mystery care kits, and home craft kits as well. So if you are looking to be creative at home, we've got some really fun, in-house made kits for embroidery and wall hangings and painting that's all at creativekindshop.com.

Then we're also on Instagram and Facebook at Creative Kind Shop. And it's me and my business partner running all those accounts. I also turned my notifications on for Instagram, that's the point we've reached, so we are super available.

We're online all the time and we're chatting with people every day and I'm trying my best to keep everyone updated and I'm in the loop on what's going on and sharing what we are seeing other people do as well. At Creative Kind, we are super available and accessible. Hopefully people can support small business and shop local.

Edward Celaya is an opinion writer with the Arizona Daily Star, where he started his career in 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, where he worked for both the Daily Wildcat and Aztec Press, respectively, as an editor.

