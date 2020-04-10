The Point Being podcast: Education reporter Khmara talks So. AZ schools

TUSD has made some huge moves to start getting their student body digital. They’re spending $3.1 million to get Google Chromebooks for their entire student body who don’t already have some kind of device in the home.

You also have to remember, this isn’t just “every home needs a laptop,” this is “every child needs a laptop.” So the digital divide affects families differently. If you have four children, you need four laptops, and not only that, but you need high-speed internet to accommodate all those kids doing their work at the same time.

So it really is a very complicated thing to get everybody into the digital learning space. And it’s something that all the districts are really working hard at doing. It’s not unique to Pima County by any means.

Q: Another problem is food insecurity for students who depend on free and reduced lunch programs. What kind of efforts are districts mobilizing to deal with that population?