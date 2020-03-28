The Point Being podcast: Local virologist sits down to talk COVID-19 with Daily Star Opinion Page

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion Page isn’t just a print-media entity. In the last two years, we’ve branched out into the podcasting world with our as-weekly-as-we-can-be show, The Point Being.

Usually, the show is a political roundtable featuring our Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and writer Edward Celaya.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, this week’s episode featured our special guest, Dr. Michele Manos, a virologist and epidemiologist.

She holds degrees from the University of Arizona and Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. Because of the importance and timeliness of the topic, we are sharing an excerpt of our conversation for those who might not have access to our podcast.

Please note that answers have been edited for clarity and space.

Question: What has been our largest failure in handling this epidemic?

Manos: One of our increasing number of failures here is the failure to communicate effectively.

Typically, in a situation where we needed to educate about something new, we’d have a little bit of time.

We’d be able to think through all of the theories of behavior change and knowledge and attitude and behavior, and we think it through, and we’d be able to go out and test various approaches, et cetera.

And that doesn’t work in a crisis. I think we don’t have a critical mass of people thinking through these things. Let’s take the spring break thing (thousands of young people flocking to beaches on vacation). What is it that we needed to communicate to that group?