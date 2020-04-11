The Point Being podcast: Star reporter Justin Sayers talks Tucson COVID-19 developments

With the spread of COVID-19, no corner of our daily lives or institutions has gone untouched. At The Point Being podcast, we believe it’s our job to give voice to not just our own opinions, but the knowledge of the Arizona Daily Star’s dedicated reporters.

Our latest episode featured Arizona Daily Star local government reporter and jack-of-all-trades Justin Sayers. He broke down the timeline of the city of Tucson’s and Mayor Regina Romero’s steps to effectively close most private business, his recent story on Chinese restaurants and the unique struggles they face and why, exactly, all the toilet paper is gone.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Question: Can you walk through the timeline of how we got to the point in the city where most nonessential services are closed?

Justin Sayers: March 17 was when they limited restaurants to drive-thru and takeout only, that was also the day they suspended Tucson Water shut-offs, stopped evictions on city-owned public housing and suspended all in-person meetings. After that was when the pressure on (Arizona Gov. Doug) Ducey kind of ramped up.