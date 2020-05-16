"The Point Being": Star reporter Cathalena Burch talks restaurants reopening (and some that are waiting)

Then you had the bar industry and they were up in arms saying, “Wait a second, why can they reopen and we can’t?”

And so it became this arm wrestling over licenses and fairness and it was kind of crazy. And then you also had the “Too Soon, Arizona” movement, which is a really interesting group of restaurateurs and some bar people who were saying “It’s too soon.” They actually signed on and it is a statewide movement. ... Then you have the craft brew group going to the governor, successfully lobbying their point and being told, “Yes, you can open it and you have to serve food and your food can be as simple as a bag of chips.”

Q: How did Too Soon, Arizona get started?

Burch: If you look at the list of people who have signed on, it is like 98% from Tucson, and they are mostly restaurants, but there are some bars. But they are looking a little bit long range in saying, “If we open up right now when our numbers are not meeting the CDC requirements, then we’re gonna be asking for trouble. We’re going to do more harm than good by jumping in.”

Q: What is the reason that many restaurants decided to open this week then, even in the face of CDC guidelines?