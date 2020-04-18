The Point Being: Star reporter Jasmine Demers talks contact tracing for COVID-19

Then the county epidemiologists are the ones who are really focusing on those high-risk, cases like the public-health officials that have been impacted by this, they’re testing them. They’re also following up on clusters of COVID-19 in the area. But the thing that the health department has been saying is, they’re not getting this information right away, and sometimes they aren’t getting enough information.

Sometimes by the time they get the information that someone has tested positive, days have gone by. That kind of hinders their tracing efforts, because by the time they get that information and follow up, that person could have come into contact with somebody else.

Q: What information are contact tracers not getting?

Jasmine Demers: Right now they’re saying sometimes they’re just getting a name, and that’s not very helpful because they would need to find out what that person’s contact information is, their phone number, address, email, etc.

They have to kind of go back in, follow up with the person who did the testing and say, “Hey, we need more information on this.” That’s an additional layer of time that it takes for them to reach out.

Q: Who is doing the contact racing at SAFER? What is the point of contact tracing?