'The Point Being': This Is Tucson reporter Andi Berlin

And the way it started was because I do a weekly Instagram series on Instagram Stories for This is Tucson and it’s called “Andi Eats,” where I go and eat at a local restaurant.

I usually do it on Thursday, Friday, maybe Saturday, sometimes. It doesn’t really have a regular day, but I usually do it around then.

But basically, I’ve been doing the “Andi Eats” for a couple years where I go out to eat at restaurants. And since this quarantine started, I thought I should do a different thing where I’m cooking. So it’s “Andi Cooks” and the concept is I try to recreate food from a restaurant that I like, in my kitchen.

The first one I did was I recreated the Baked Eggs from The Cup (inside of Hotel Congress). They’re fantastic. It’s like a cast iron skillet filled with eggs and cream and Gruyere cheese and leeks, and it’s like a creamy medley of eggs flavor. I tried to recreate that and it didn’t go so well, to be honest, because it’s actually pretty hard to cook.

But that’s kind of how the idea for the recipe collection was started. I had to seek out what the recipe was for the baked eggs, and then I thought, “Oh, wouldn’t it be cool if I just got a bunch of recipes from people and published them online?” because there was a lot of interest.