The Point Being: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero talks about COVID-19 response, economic future

We can touch base, compare notes and get information from the Pima County Health Department. And so we’re doing that. But the Arizona-wide mayors calls with the governor are not happening.

Q: How do you communicate to people that may have lost or are in danger of losing their livelihoods the need for these measures?

Romero: What we’ve learned with this pandemic is that science is real and it’s important and that what scientists and epidemiologists throughout the world are telling us is that the physical distancing is what is controlling the spread from continuing to happen. And so for Tucson and Pima County residents that are concerned, I am concerned.

I’m very concerned about our economy, our locally owned, small businesses. I am very concerned about the livelihood of residents in Tucson. But what we also know is that this particular pandemic is hitting our economy hard. And if we don’t continue to control the spread, since we have no vaccine, it will continue hitting our economy.

And so if we relax, it’s a false hope. We don’t want our hospitals overwhelmed. Right now, we have enough ICU beds. The reason we have enough ICU beds and ventilators and hospital beds is because we have taken this stay home, physical distancing approach.