The Star welcomes submissions from candidates, voters

OPINION: "I was a text book salesperson in 2002 in California. I sold books to middle and high schools. These were high-quality books with new literature and state standards built into them. When I got to my current school in 2013, I was shocked to see those very same books that were from 2002 on the shelves of the English classrooms," writes Nancy Gutierrez, a teacher in TUSD and a candidate for the Arizona House in LD 18.