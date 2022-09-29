The Star welcomes submissions from candidates, voters

The general election is coming up and we’d like to hear from candidates running for local, state and federal offices.

For candidates, the Star’s opinion pages are a chance to speak to a broad audience about a particular issue — we are not looking for platforms or candidate statements. For voters, the opinion pages are a place to see whether candidates can make coherent arguments about issues that are important to them.

We’d also like to hear from voters in Southern Arizona about the issues they want candidates to discuss in their campaigns.